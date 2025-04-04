Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 8114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Subsea 7 Stock Down 13.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

