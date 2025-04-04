Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stride has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stride by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

