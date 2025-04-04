Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 599,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 785.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 129,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 115,080 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $10,916,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $677.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.01 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

