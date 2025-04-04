StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,779 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,779 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,840.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 67,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,204 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.0% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 48,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,036.44. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

