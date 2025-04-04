StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 124.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33,317 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SACH. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SACH

Sachem Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.