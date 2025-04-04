StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Strong-Buy

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 26.7 %

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 734,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

