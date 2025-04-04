Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Plains All American Pipeline Put Options (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 15,433 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 153% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,089 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 7.2 %

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PAA traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. 4,120,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,601. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

