Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 4th (ABCB, AP, APTO, APTV, ARKR, AUBN, BPT, CASI, CBLL, CCJ)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 4th:

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO). Desjardins issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG). They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

