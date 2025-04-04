Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 4th (ABCB, AP, APTO, APTV, ARKR, AUBN, BPT, CASI, CBLL, CCJ)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 4th:

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO). Desjardins issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG). They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

