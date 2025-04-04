Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.11 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Starwood European Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 80.09%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.1 %

SWEF opened at GBX 87.16 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £235.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.16. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.03%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

