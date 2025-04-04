Stanley Black & Decker Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,778 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 216% compared to the typical volume of 1,830 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 325.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

