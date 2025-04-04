Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,614 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.01% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $248,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $117,231,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after acquiring an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,445,000 after acquiring an additional 495,103 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 807,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 448,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $110.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

