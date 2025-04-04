Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.12). 99,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 201,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.46 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Springfield Properties had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Springfield Properties PLC will post 8.1103001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Innes Smith sold 85,585 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £91,575.95 ($119,989.45). Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

