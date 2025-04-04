SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $78.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $77.34 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

