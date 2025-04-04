SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 254,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,234,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

