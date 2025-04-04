SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 1215457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 95,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6,814.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 78,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,604,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,757,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 272,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.