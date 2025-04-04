SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,986,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,032,190 shares.The stock last traded at $39.80 and had previously closed at $40.42.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

