Sonic (prev. FTM) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges (S)

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $149.00 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonic (prev. FTM) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83,218.24 or 1.00662647 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82,763.17 or 1.00112184 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Profile

Sonic (prev. FTM)’s launch date was November 30th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,000,000 tokens. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a current supply of 3,175,000,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic (prev. FTM) is 0.47541227 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $142,478,021.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonic (prev. FTM) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the exchanges listed above.

