Somerville Kurt F Sells 910 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 2.2% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Xylem were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

XYL opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.54. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.36 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

