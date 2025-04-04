Somerville Kurt F Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Intel were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

