Somerville Kurt F Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $540.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $587.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.