Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $16.68. Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 144,713 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 17.9 %

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laurie H. Argo purchased 4,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,215.52. The trade was a 9.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.