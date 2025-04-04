Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.15. 296,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 300,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $305.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $17,523,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,395,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,723 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

