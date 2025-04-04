Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – April 1st

Shopify, Vertiv, Omnicom Group, Mondelez International, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate social networking and digital communication platforms. These companies generate revenue primarily through advertising and often benefit from high user engagement, though they can face volatility due to regulatory challenges and market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.41. 6,636,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,785,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. 6,492,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759,151. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.69. 3,249,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.61. 3,560,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.65. 1,004,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

See Also