Smith Moore & CO. Trims Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $85.77 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $108.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

