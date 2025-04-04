Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after buying an additional 1,101,707 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $166.84 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $265.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

