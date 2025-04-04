Smith Moore & CO. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

IWM stock opened at $189.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $185.72 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

