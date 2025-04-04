Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 573 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,557,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $124.57. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $137.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

