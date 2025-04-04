Smith Moore & CO. Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,165 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.13% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 118,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 570.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,472,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR opened at $32.91 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.