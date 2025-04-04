Smith Moore & CO. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $885,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,947,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after buying an additional 1,913,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 8.7 %

NYSE EMR opened at $101.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

