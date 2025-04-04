Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1,028.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 1.0% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.