Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 60,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

