Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

DGRO stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

