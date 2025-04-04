SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,970 Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Compass Diversified makes up 4.4% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Compass Diversified at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CODI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 6.6 %

CODI stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $24.59.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.13%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

