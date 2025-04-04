SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

SkyWest Price Performance

SKYW opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.60. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 563.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129,901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 104.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

