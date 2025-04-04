Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.12. 90,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 87,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 5,014.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

