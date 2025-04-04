SKK Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:SKK) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 7th

SKK’s (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 7th. SKK had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
SKK Stock Performance
SKK opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86. SKK has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $11.45.
About SKK
