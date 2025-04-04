SKK Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:SKK) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 7th

SKK’s (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 7th. SKK had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SKK Stock Performance

SKK opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86. SKK has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $11.45.

Get SKK alerts:

About SKK

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works.

Receive News & Ratings for SKK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.