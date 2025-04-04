Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Stock Down 8.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SKE traded down C$1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.50. The company had a trading volume of 310,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,848. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.43. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.61 and a 1 year high of C$16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 33,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$476,268.00. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total value of C$541,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,488 shares of company stock worth $2,882,390. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.