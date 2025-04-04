Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 799740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Down 7.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.