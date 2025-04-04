Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Trading Up 13.5% – Here’s Why

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 73,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 227,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($0.70).

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

