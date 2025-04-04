Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 946351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$190.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Sintana Energy

In other Sintana Energy news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$30,609.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 790,900 shares of company stock valued at $660,249. Corporate insiders own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

