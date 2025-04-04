Sidoti Csr Has Negative View of Mastech Digital Q1 Earnings

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mastech Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Mastech Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Mastech Digital stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $106.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
