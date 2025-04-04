Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declines By 13.8%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, SVP William D. O’brien sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $40,330.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,786.10. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Tascarella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,609 shares in the company, valued at $826,353. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,556 shares of company stock worth $128,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ PBHC opened at $16.45 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.03.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.