Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Declines By 14.3%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,988,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $126,655,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $103,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,408 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $58,319,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

