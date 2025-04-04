Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Declines By 13.3%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 9,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

NYSE TV opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.91). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $758.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

