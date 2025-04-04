Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Grows By 20.4%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aware Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AWRE opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.66. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%.

In other Aware news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani purchased 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $43,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,658.50. This represents a 14.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 54,713 shares of company stock valued at $83,558. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

