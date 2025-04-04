Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Increases By 20.3%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,641,000 after buying an additional 8,670,940 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $379,004,000 after acquiring an additional 505,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,594,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $129,201,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $56,849,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.