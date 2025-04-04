Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Increases By 20.6%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $362.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.09. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.