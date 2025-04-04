SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the period. SharkNinja comprises about 0.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Down 21.1 %

Shares of SN stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. Equities analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.