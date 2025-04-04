Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.95 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 594099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.20.

Shake Shack Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

