Severfield (LON:SFR) Trading 4.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.90 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.08 ($0.26). 151,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,168,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.20 ($0.25).

Severfield Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £60.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Severfield’s payout ratio is 76.20%.

Severfield Company Profile

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

